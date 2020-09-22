LabConnect Announces Appointment Of Sam Osman To Its Board Of Directors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading global provider of central laboratory and support services for biopharmaceutical, medical device and contract research organizations, today announced the appointment of Sam Osman to its Board of Directors. Mr. Osman, a life sciences executive brings impressive leadership experience in the clinical trial industry with a strong focus on client satisfaction.

"Sam is an important addition to our Board of Directors. His deep experience in pharma services operations and M&A will support LabConnect exceptional domestic and international growth," stated Eric Richman, Chairman of the LabConnect Board of Directors. "We are delighted to welcome him to LabConnect and look forward to benefiting from his insights, which we believe will help us advance our goal of supporting complex clinical studies in biopharma to bring important new drugs to patients in need."

Mr. Osman has 20 years of experience as a life science leader and has been instrumental in the structuring and success of life science companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Cenduit, an eClinical technology firm, from 2016 to 2020 through its successful sale to a top 5 global contract research organization. Previously, Mr. Osman held increasing roles of responsibility at Quintiles, now IQVIA, a contract research organization, where he oversaw services focused on patient centricity, data collection, and safety monitoring. Earlier in his career he worked in investment banking where he supported numerous technology and healthcare firms through their growth and successful sale.

"I've watched LabConnect over the past few years from afar and admired the decentralization and capital efficiency of their model. In addition, the company's unique sample tracking technology, SampleGISTICS ™has significant potential to solve a major industry challenge." Osman commented, "I'm excited to be joining the experienced leadership team to further drive the organization's exponential growth."

About LabConnectFounded in 2002, LabConnect is the leading provider of global central lab services supporting complex clinical studies including routine and specialized laboratory testing, kit building, sample management, data management, biorepository and scientific support for biopharmaceutical and CRO clients. Through its proprietary sample tracking technology and world-class laboratory network, LabConnect is uniquely positioned for successful execution of complex global or regional clinical studies in all phases of clinical development. Learn more at labconnect.com or connect with LabConnect on LinkedIn.

