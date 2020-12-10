Lab Proven To Kill Airborne COVID-19 - Air Sniper One Of The First Tested & Proven To Sanitize Air Of Virus

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Air Sniper today announced that their stand-alone Air Sniper equipment is now confirmed to kill up to 99.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Air Sniper today announced that their stand-alone Air Sniper equipment is now confirmed to kill up to 99.9% of airborne COVID-19 particles in laboratory conditions 1. The Air Sniper line of products is an air sanitization technology that utilizes UVC technology to reduce airborne pathogens and offers a new way for companies to keep businesses open as pandemic restrictions tighten.

"We're proud to be one of the first to be third-party tested and proven to kill 99.9% of COVID-19 as well as many other viruses and pathogens," says Stuart Henley, President at AIR, a claim independently verified by use of EPA approved surrogate virus Bacteriophage MS2 2 to be accurate in laboratory conditions by a custom environmental testing chamber by Airmid HealthGroup of Ireland 3. "We hope that more businesses and facilities will take advantage of this solution in order to remain open safely."

Features and benefits of the Air Sniper include:

Commercial, industrial-scale air purification.Covers to 7,500 cubic feet with recommended air turnover every 10 minutes.Destroys 99.9% of airborne pathogens including COVID-19, influenza, staph, mould, and more.

Air Sniper COVID-19 test results are available online at airsniper.ca/test-results. For more information, is available for sale now, by quote. If you would like any further information on the Air Sniper and how it benefits business during the pandemic, call 1-888-338-9549 to speak with someone today.

About Air Sniper:As one of the first companies to put their technology to the test, Air Sniper always goes the extra mile to verify the efficacy of their equipment. Designed, engineered, and manufactured in Calgary, Alberta, the Air Sniper is one of the few air sanitization products constructed with UVC technology to meet scientific standards.

