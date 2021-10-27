La Quarantenaire, A New Online Magazine For Women Aged 40 And Over

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Founder of Passion MTL and former journalist, Stephanie Alcaraz Robinson launches La Quarantenaire (The forty-something gal). This new project aims to bring women together, a place to find information on health, nutrition, fashion, and any other relevant subject. La Quarantenaire is aimed at all women in general, but mainly targets women 40 and over.

During the pandemic, Stephanie entered quarantine, while being in quarantine. Cut off from the social interactions that nourished her soul, she asked herself several questions about life, hormones, society, and what it means to be a woman in 2021.

Lifestyle, health, hormonal changes, sexuality ... Nothing is taboo, nothing is untouchable. The journey into your forties is sometimes with hesitation, sometimes at high speed, but always with the goal of finding harmony.

Stéphanie invites you to build the foundations of a community of women aged 40 and over who want to connect while celebrating their differences and sharing their mutual realities. She also wants to showcase exciting, passionate women who inspire change.

La Quarantenaire is meant to be authentic and different. All the topics that will be covered in the blog will be chosen with care and logic by the editor, and will not promote products without testing and approving them. No more unboxing just to present content, or empty articles to boost a marketing campaign! If a product does not achieve the La Quarantenaire seal of approval, it will never be featured on our networks.

La Quarantenaire is addressed to women in all honesty, with the concern to inform them. She invites you to follow her on social networks: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube et Twitter, as well as the website.

SOURCE Passion MTL