La Granja Restaurant In West Kendall Is Under New Management And Recently Renovated

La Granja West Kendall is under new management now and has just been remodeled to make room for an overflow of visitors. Patrons are encouraged to visit for lunch or dinner.

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja West Kendall has become a favorite place for many to grab a quick lunch or a family dinner in West Kendall. It has recently been renovated and is under new management. West Kendall has now been upgraded for loyal patrons to enjoy. Dine in, Pickup or Order Delivery through DoorDash or Grubhub.

Regular customers at La Granja West Kendall note their love affair with the 1/4 Chicken meal as a reason for their constant return. Those choosing to dine have their choice of chicken, steak, seafood or pork with 2 sides of their preference.

Directions to La Granja West Kendall:

https://www.google.com/maps/place/La+Granja+West+Kendall/@25.684952,-80.4577813,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x65f5781223b5d13a!8m2!3d25.684952!4d-80.4577813

La Granja Restaurant West Kendallserves Peruvian dishes with big portions and authentic flavors.

Enjoy Chicken, Beef, Seafood, and Pork. Come and Dine with the Family in a newly remodeled spacious setting!

When ordering, customers can choose from a wide variety of platters and side options such as a sizable portion of meat and 2 or more sides. Dishes are seasoned to perfection and paired with perfect additions, of which arroz, frijoles, and fried plantains are most popular.

Choose the 1/4 chicken meal with rice, beans, sweet plantains and drink starting at only $7.75.

La Granja offers local favorite Boneless Breast Special starting at $10.25 to residents.

Take advantage of their 1/4 chicken rice and beans lunch special, starting at $5.25 Monday through Friday until 4:00 p.m.

Inquire about the Arroz con Mariscos (Seafood Fried Rice) and their various Seafood Platters.

Providing patrons with mouth-watering Peruvian dishes holds true to the roots of the original La Granja. First serving customers in Aruba, the local restaurant expanded to South Florida just two years later. Known for their perfect mix of flavor and convenience, La Granja has served up must-have cuisine to locals for over 20 years.

Winner of "The Best Peruvian Restaurant of the Year" award, La Granja is proud to serve Miami with affordable food that's both appetizing and worth the money. Enjoy large platters that are just as big on flavor.

Under the transition of new management, the La Granja Restaurants' founders have been working hard, ensuring the smallest detail of the food is Five Star quality and the customer service experience is excellent.

The new management of La Granja West Kendall would like to greet the community. Drop by or bring the family for lunch or dinner.

La Granja West Kendall is at 16367 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 , on SW 88th St. between 162nd Ave and 165th Ave.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and 11: 00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.Call (305) 646-1849. www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

