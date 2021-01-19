La Granja Metrowest Opens A New Restaurant In MetroWest Orlando, Ready To Satisfy Customer Demand For Fresh Homestyle Cooked Food

La Granja Restaurants is excited to now be in the Metrowest area of Orlando. For homemade food served fast, visit the new La Granja at 3120 South Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32822. Call ahead for curbside or delivery: (407) 420-7057

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- La Granja Restaurants just opened a new restaurant on 3120 South Kirkman Rd., Orlando, FL 32822 .

Orlando residents are welcome to come for lunch or dinner. If they are in a rush, they can call ahead for curbside or delivery. (407) 420-7057.

La Granja offers authentic Latin cuisine in an affordable and accessible way.Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fajitas. La Granja also offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans and fries. Patrons rave about their fresh homestyle fresh meals.

Homestyle Fresh Cooking and Fast, La Granja Specials Satisfy Individuals and Families.

Here are a few of La Granja's Specials:

La Granja's popular 1/4 chicken with rice and beans is the complete meal of choice for lunch and dinner. Come eat a 1/4 chicken meal with rice and beans, starting at only $5.25. Order 1/4 chicken with black beans and rice or with fried plantains and soda, which starts at only $7.75.

Feel like steak for lunch or dinner? Get a 1/2 lb. grilled steak served with two side orders, starting at $10.75.

La Granja's menu includes chicken, pork, steak or seafood meals.

La Granja's Menu includes Lomo Saltado, Chicken, Ceviche, Jalea, and Whole Caribbean Snapper.

A favorite dish at La Granja is its traditional Rotisserie Peruvian Chicken called "pollo a la brasa," slow-roasted for two hours on a rotisserie machine.

MetroWest or "Metro West" is located southwest of downtown Orlando. La Granja Metrowest is south of the intersection of Metrowest Boulevard and S. Kirkman Road and is in the Metrowest Shoppes. Metrowest keeps growing and now consists of nine subdivisions, a townhome complex, and 10 apartment complexes. With its growing population, of course, people need to eat. They need a local restaurant which provides homestyle fresh food and fast.

If people are in the mood for real Peruvian food, they can find the nearest La Granja restaurant location. Type in a zip code here . La Granja Restaurants are located from Miami to Orlando. Please visit lagranjarestaurants.com , go to locations and pick the closest location. Delivery via DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub. Call (407) 420-7057.

La Granja Restaurants owes their expansion to their delicious cuisine, outstanding customer service and affordable prices. Over the last 20 years, they have opened their doors in several locations including Kissimmee, Apopka, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami and now Metrowest Orlando. La Granja has won awards such as "The Best Family Style Peruvian Restaurant." Customers love their grilled steak, grilled chicken, and fajitas. La Granja also offers family meals featuring a choice of meat, rice, beans and fries.

For more info, go to www.lagranjarestaurants.com.

Related Images

la-granja-3120-s-kirkman-rd.jpg La Granja, 3120 S. Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 Come visit the new La Granja in Orlando, off of South Kirkman Road, Metrowest Orlando.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-granja-metrowest-opens-a-new-restaurant-in-metrowest-orlando-ready-to-satisfy-customer-demand-for-fresh-homestyle-cooked-food-301210572.html

SOURCE La Granja Restaurants