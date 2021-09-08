La Adelita Tequila Launches First Of Its Kind Luxury Culinary Experience With Adelita Caviar Collection

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The critically acclaimed La Adelita Tequila Single Estate Tequila, is excited to introduce a revolutionary new culinary experience with the launch of Adelita Caviar, three carefully curated and sustainably sourced caviar offerings in collaboration with the California Caviar Company, founded by Deborah Keane, the "Caviar Queen". The exclusive pairings were selected in partnership with world-renowned Chef Matt Zubrod of The Little Nell in Aspen to perfectly accompany La Adelita's Blanco, Reposado and Cristalino Tequilas.

La Adelita Tequila founder Chris Radomski and Chef Matt Zubrod choose the fish, terroir, salt and timing that would best elevate La Adelita Single Estate Tequilas. In the end, they opted for the following selections:

La Adelita Blanco & White Surgeon This beautiful slate grey pearl with a verdant hue was selected to pair with La Adelita Blanco for its addicting creamy "sea butter" characteristics which marry perfectly with the expression's pungent aromas of lime-juiced agave leading to a zing of spiced vanilla bean on the tongue, with a warming effect that melts into a chocolate coating. Chef Matt Zubrod recommends lobster and avocado salad with hearts of palm to enhance this pairing.

La Adelita Reposado & Siberian Osetra These jet black, medium-size eggs with full sea flavor and nice pop, pair beautifully with a glass of La Adelita Reposado. Perfumed with dill and just-ripened agave, this expression is semi-sweet yet buffered by salinity; toffee, oak, and walnut. The edgy texture grips and almost tightens the tongue before a bold finish of tobacco and mocha. To truly enjoy the combination, Chef suggests joining with a potato cake and smoked salmon.

La Adelita Cristalino & Kaluga Hybrid This large firm bead and bronze color packs a full flavor with notable minerality. Consider it a perfect marriage to La Adelita Cristallino's initial sweetness, sparked by white pepper and nectarine zest. To elevate the combination further, Chef suggests a bite of Wagyu tartar.

A pioneer of the sustainable caviar movement, California Caviar Company has been the gold standard for world renowned chefs including Jacques Pepin and Cat Cora since 2007. Founder Deborah Keane, known for creating unique experiences out of indulging in the crown jewel of canapes is the brainchild behind "the caviar bump," named for the way guests at the Academy Awards, Pebble Beach Wine and Food Festival and the James Beard Foundation Gala have all ordered the eggs - by the gram. The perfect pairing for La Adelita Tequila, Adelita Caviar may also be enjoyed as a "bump" served much like the salt that one might lick from the hand before drinking tequila. The pure caviar offers a rewarding and pleasurable saline alternative.

"We are thrilled to introduce La Adelita Caviar with Chef Matt Zubrod and Deborah Keane," said Chris Radomski, La Adelita founder. "As the first woman to pioneer the caviar business, Deborah's leadership embodies the spirit of La Adelita, named after the fearless women who led battalions in the Mexican Revolution and honoring women who demonstrate resilience, strength and perseverance today through the brand's Adelita Army initiative. It is truly an honor to be collaborating with a brand and a chef that are similarly meticulous about sourcing, production and pairings."

"Our woman owned, and women run company is proud to be a part of La Adelita's strong and courageous army," added

Deborah Keane, founder of California Caviar Company. " Chris Radomski's high standards and processing purity perfectly reflects the expertise we strive for daily at California Caviar Company. We love pushing culinary boundaries. Pairing caviar with La Adelita's Single Estate Tequila, bumps 'The Caviar Life' to the next level creating an unforgettable, indulgent experience."

Adelita Caviar is available online at www.laadelitatequila.com and at fine restaurants, bars, and specialty stores nationwide.

About La Adelita Single Estate Tequila A partnership of generational distillers, jimadors, and cult wine artisans, crafting a truly exquisite and pure selection of tequilas. In the honor of the fearless women who fought in the Mexican Revolution and became known as La Adelita. La Adelita is harvested and distilled on our Single Estates located in the heart of the highlands of Jalisco and includes a portfolio of five truly exquisite expressions of tequilas: Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Cristalino, and Extra Añejo. For more information visit www.laadelitatequila.com

About California Caviar Company Founded in 2007 by Deborah Keane, "The Caviar Queen," as a first sustainable caviar company in the U.S., California Caviar Company has maintained the highest standards of world-class caviar. Aware that farming conditions are critical to the ultimate quality of caviar and a pioneer of the industry since 2004, she is meticulous about the conditions of water, feed and overall environment in which her fish are raised. She insists on the highest quality, most sustainable and responsible farming techniques. Her unwavering transparency and traceability, relentless energy and insistence on quality has made her one of the most respected and well-known leaders and produces in the caviar industry and has been granted the master patent for the U.S. for no-kill caviar.

About Chef Matt Zubrod The Little Nell Executive Chef Matt Zubrod began his career with Ritz-Carlton, initially working in Aspen, Naples and Boston before moving on to the historic Hotel del Coronado in San Diego as Executive Sous-Chef. In 1999, he took over The Vail Cascade Resort as Executive Chef and opened The Ritz-Carlton, Aspen Highlands as Executive Chef in 2001. He next moved to Hawaii where he opened Monette's at Mauna Kea Resort, which he ran for several years. In 2013, he returned to Aspen where he served as Executive Chef at BB's Kitchen until joining The Little Nell. Matt's style of cooking encompasses a variety of flavors informed by Alpine and coastal influences from his time working in the Rocky Mountains and by the Pacific Ocean. As Culinary Director, Matt's main objective is to continue establishing The Little Nell as the culinary hub of Colorado.

