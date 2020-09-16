L3Harris Technologies Renews StellarXplorers Grant For Third Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association 's (AFA) StellarXplorers Program announced today that L3Harris will continue its outstanding support of the program for the third consecutive year with a grant from its foundation.

AFA's STEM programs rely on critical support from visionary benefactors, says AFA's STEM executive Bernie Skoch. "It's gratifying that L3Harris is continuing its support of StellarXplorers and joining us in feeding the nation's critical space force pipeline."

The support of L3Harris allows StellarXplorers to continue expanding and encourage STEM education among America 's youth.

"Filling the long-term need for aerospace engineers and scientists starts with getting students excited about STEM at an early age," said William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, L3Harris. "Programs like StellarXplorers are important because they expose younger generations to these important career opportunities."

StellarXplorers, the National High School Space Challenge, is an aerospace education initiative established by AFA. The program is a space system engineering competition designed to inspire students toward futures in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Other program supporters include U.S. Air Force STEM Program, Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation, Rocket Lab, and SpaceX, with additional support from the Educational Alliance of Analytical Graphics, Inc, The Space Foundation, and Coyote Enterprises.

About L3Harris TechnologiesL3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

About AFAThe Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Space Force Professionals, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage. AFA.org.

