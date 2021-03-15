L3Harris Technologies Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has published its inaugural Sustainability Report, which includes the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and metrics to measure progress.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get Report has published its inaugural Sustainability Report, which includes the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and metrics to measure progress. The report also provides details on the company's response to COVID-19.

"We are committed to delivering value to all stakeholders by driving excellence in environmental sustainability, investing in employees, supporting our communities and ensuring effective governance," said William M. Brown, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "The L3Harris Sustainability Report captures our progress to date and sets out our goals for a better and more sustainable future."

The Sustainability Report aligns with frameworks provided by the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. The company's recently established ESG Executive Steering Committee drives and shapes the overall global strategy with oversight from the Board of Directors.

L3Harris goals and actions highlighted in the report include:

Environmental

Committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) by 30% and water use by 20%, and achieving solid waste diversion rate from landfills by 75% by 2026.

Signed a renewable power purchase agreement to help avoid GHG emissions annually - equivalent to removing 24,000 cars from the road each year.

Increased the number of Green Teams that help identify and implement resource conservation, pollution prevention and waste diversion initiatives.

Social

Committed to diversity with goals of 50% women globally and 33% persons of color in the U.S.

Implemented rigorous safety procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for employees working onsite, while supporting more than 20,000 employees working remotely.

Engaged with communities in regions where employees live and work through volunteer efforts and financial grants focusing on STEM education, mission aligned programs and community enhancement.

Governance

Implemented an enterprise risk management process for the newly merged company.

Established process with the Board of Directors to align strategic oversight on ESG matters, such as ethics and compliance programs and activities related to environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and corporate citizenship.

Expanded ethical and compliance review boards to ensure proper handling of related issues.

The full Sustainability Report is available here.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about ESG goals are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005530/en/