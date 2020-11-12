L3Harris Technologies CEO And CFO To Speak At Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference November 12, 2020

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Chairman and CEO William M. Brown and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave will speak at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The virtual presentation is scheduled to start at 7:55 a.m. ET and their remarks will be streamed (listen-only mode) live at https://kvgo.com/baird-global-industrials/l3harris-technologies-inc-november-2020. A replay will be available through the company's website by close of business on November 12 and remain available for seven days following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

