L3Harris Appoints Company's First Country Leader In Japan

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) - Get L3Harris Technologies Inc Report has named international aerospace and defense veteran Daniel Zoot as the new Corporate Vice President of L3Harris Technologies Japan. Zoot will establish L3Harris' first corporate office in Tokyo to help customers address their toughest technology and national security challenges.

Zoot brings nearly three decades of A&D experience to the new position - including more than 20 years in defense and space-based leadership roles in Japan. He most recently served as Director, Multi-Domain Effectors for Raytheon Missiles and Defense in Japan. Prior to that he held roles with increasing responsibility in program management, engineering and business development with Raytheon Technologies, Loral, and the U.S. Navy.

"Establishing our Japan headquarters expands our ability to support the security needs of our allies and the safety of their warfighters," said Charles R. "CR" Davis, Vice President, L3Harris International. "I look forward to working with Dan to establish strong partnerships and deliver end-to-end solutions that address our customers' mission-critical needs."

L3Harris has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers across Japan for years. Among the largest and most advanced markets for U.S. defense technology in the Asia Pacific region, Japan is strengthening its capabilities in new domains - space, cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum - and traditional domains including land, maritime and air. L3Harris has targeted investment in those domains, and formalizing the company's presence in Japan reflects L3Harris' commitment to expand its global focus and support to key U.S. allies.

The company has been a major supplier of defense equipment and services to Japan's Ministry of Defense. With varied programs and systems already in place within Japan, L3Harris' investments have helped grow the local aerospace sector, creating jobs and driving innovation - creating a path to support development of Japan's multi-domain defense capabilities. More information about L3Harris Japan can be found here: https://www.l3harris.com/en-jp/japan.

About L3Harris TechnologiesL3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

