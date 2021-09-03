L37 Ventures Announces New Partners

Industry and investor veterans John Tilney and Gregory Park join L37 Ventures as General Partners, bringing a broad range of institutional investing and company-building expertise to the L37 team.

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON and NASHVILLE and NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L37 is a hybrid venture capital, private equity, and alternative assets investment firm. The firm's recent investments include DignifiHealth, Porter Road, Pure Watercraft, Mogul Hospitality, Isometric Technologies (ISO), and more.

"We are excited to have John and Gregory as part of the L37 family as we scale the firm's capabilities and offerings," said Randall Ussery. "They were both early investors and avid supporters of L37's vision."

John Tilneywas responsible for all materials, industrials, and consumer staples investments for the growth team at RS Investments from 2009-19. During this time, RS Growth Funds grew from $800m in AUM to $12b+. John also ran business development before the acquisition of RS by Victory Capital Management, and successfully launched 3 liquid alternative funds, built out an investment team to manage custom products, and developed an enterprise-wide risk-management system.

"I was impressed by the team and their unique approach to alts and active involvement with a diversified set of portfolio companies," said John Tilney. "L37 has a transformative opportunity to expand and democratize access to alternative asset classes and I look forward to scaling this vision."

Gregory Park has advised private and public Boards and C-suites on business strategy and growth, both organic and acquisitive. He has realized billions of dollars of shareholder value through multiple monetization paths, including M&A, public equities, and debt recapitalization. He has held leadership positions at Huron Consulting Group, Ernst & Young, CIT Group, and Citigroup, serving clients in multiple industries with a concentration in healthcare and life sciences.

"The L37 team has invested in and developed a network of extraordinary entrepreneurs who uniquely translate vision to actionable, tangible, and scalable solutions," said Gregory Park. "I am excited to work with my partners and our founding teams to further contribute to their successes."

About L37 VenturesL37 is a new generation, hybrid venture capital, private equity, and alts investment firm. The firm works alongside founding teams, leveraging frameworks for scale and a network of trusted relationships with customers, capital, and talent to engineer market-first, globally-minded opportunities. We provide an alternative assets investing experience with zero management fees, high investment participation by L37 partners, transparency, and ongoing liquidity over time to address the pervasive needs of private investors and family offices by aligning everyone for shared impact and success.

