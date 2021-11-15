L'Oréal USA Announces 2021 For Women In Science Fellows

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal USA announced the recipients of its 2021 For Women in Science (FWIS) Fellowship, an annual program that awards five female postdoctoral scientists $60,000 grants to advance their research. This year's Fellows conduct research in the areas of neurobiology, microbiology and biogeochemistry, physics, and materials chemistry. In addition to grant funding, Fellows receive mentorship, career coaching and recognition.

The 2021 L'Oréal USA For Women in Science Fellows include:

Julie Butler , whose research in neurobiology at Stanford University focuses on the brain—how it develops, how it influences behavior, and the role it plays in caregiver and infant bonds.

Darcy McRose , whose research in microbiology and biogeochemistry at the California Institute of Technology focuses on studying microbes to better understand nutrient cycling, carbon storage, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Brooke Osborne , whose research in biogeochemistry at the United States Geological Survey focuses on understanding carbon and nutrient cycling in dryland ecosystems and how they will respond to pressure from a changing climate and land-use practices.

Brooke Russell , physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab , focuses on studying the neutrino, one of the most abundant yet mysterious particles in the universe, which may hold the key to big questions regarding the laws of nature and how the universe was born.

Lilia Xie , whose research in materials chemistry at the University of California Berkeley focuses on creating new materials at the atomic level to support the next-generation technologies by processing and storing information more efficiently.

"As a company deeply rooted in science, L'Oréal proudly recognizes and supports our 2021 For Women in Science Fellows who are pioneering research in their fields and serving as role models for the next generation of scientists," said Stéphane Rinderknech, President & CEO, L'Oréal USA. "As the world has become increasingly aware of the importance of science in securing our collective future, we are more committed than ever to supporting women in science throughout the many stages of their career journeys."

L'Oréal USA will recognize the 2021 FWIS Fellows with a slate of programming this week in collaboration with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), National Academy of Sciences, and the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, among others.

"I'm honored to be recognized as a L'Oréal USA 2021 For Women in Science Fellow. This fellowship is a game changer in that it will allow me to continue my research and put me at a competitive advantage moving forward," said Brooke Russell, Experimental Particle Physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab and 2021 For Women in Science Fellow. "Beyond the support the fellowship will provide me, I'm even more humbled by the opportunity to show other women what's possible when they reach for their dreams. Mentorship has played an important role in my career path and I'm thrilled to give back."

Now in its 18th year, the U.S. FWIS Fellowship Program has recognized 90 postdoctoral female scientists and contributed more than $4.5 million in grants to the advancement of critical research in fields as diverse as neurobiology, metabolic diseases, physics and material science, integrative biology, and biomedical engineering. The program is the U.S. component of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, a global program created in 1998 that recognizes and rewards women scientists around the world. Since its inception, the international program and the nearly 50 national and regional programs have collectively supported and raised the profile of more than 3,800 female scientists from 110 countries.

The candidates for the U.S. FWIS Fellowship Program are evaluated based on their intellectual merit, research potential, scientific excellence and their commitment to supporting women and girls in science. The L'Oréal USA fellowship program includes a requirement to ensure recipients are committed to serving as role models for younger generations. Applications were reviewed by experienced scientists in the candidates' respective fields through a partnership with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), which manages the application and peer review process.

