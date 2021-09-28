L'Officiel Launches Virtual Museum Metaverse, A First-Of-Its-Kind Experience Celebrating The Global Media Brand's Centennial Anniversary

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Officiel Inc. today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind metaverse, as part of a series of initiatives celebrating the global media brand's 100th anniversary. Titled House of Dreams , the project is a virtual museum experience with an exhibition that chronicles a century of fashion history while exploring what's next at the intersection of luxury, art, culture, and technology. The museum will open on September 30 with a special online vernissage featuring L'Officiel global cover stars Jessica Chastain and Maluma.

L'Officiel's House of Dreams showcases artworks from the magazine's 100-year archives, inviting discovery, building a community of curious and passionate members, and immersing audiences in a rich multimedia environment. The experience will initially present 18 galleries with ongoing programming and new exhibitions to be unveiled periodically. Visitors will also have access to a series of galleries spotlighting Dior, Ferragamo, and Valentino, among other iconic brands.

As part of the House of Dreams, select L'Officiel artworks will be exhibited as NFTs, including the magazine's Fall 2021 centennial issue cover featuring Jessica Chastain. In addition, L'Officiel has purchased digital land on The Sandbox, where the museum will have a permanent presence.

"We are pleased to set a new standard for global fashion and luxury media, leveraging L'Officiel's immensely valuable archival content while pioneering a unique digital, immersive experience," said Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L'Officiel Inc. "Building this metaverse establishes a foundation for future virtual initiatives and puts L'Officiel in a prime position for continued experimentation and innovation."

In addition to building the House of Dreams and publishing its Fall 2021 global centennial issues, L'Officiel has also produced a hardcover book, L'Officiel 100: One Hundred People and Ideas from a Century in Fashion (Marsilio, November 2021), by Stefano Tonchi. The book serves as a companion to the House of Dreams and is currently available for pre-order.

"This moment represents a new chapter for L'Officiel, as it redefines how cultural content is created, consumed, and contextualized for a new generation of audiences across the world," said Stefano Tonchi, Consulting Global Chief Creative Officer of L'Officiel.

The House of Dreams was conceptualized, designed, and built by lili Studios, in collaboration with L'Officiel's creative team and curator Stefano Tonchi. Download media assets here.

For more information and to enter the House of Dreams, go to https://lofficiel100.com .

About L'Officiel Inc.L'Officiel Inc. is the operational holding company for the global L'Officiel network and its satellite brands, including L'Officiel Hommes, L'Officiel Art, L'Officiel Voyage, Jalouse, and International Watch Review. L'Officiel publishes 33 editions with distribution in 80 countries and a social media footprint of 25.5 million, 5.9 million unique visitors per month, and a print audience of more than 2 million readers around the world. Its global platform is LOfficiel.com.

About lili Studios lili Studios is a global creative company known for radically customized live experiences. For artists like Billie Eilish, Twenty Øne Piløts or brands like Viacom and Westfield the studio constantly reimagines what's possible with interactive live environments.

Media Contact Adriana Stan, adriana@adrianafstan.com, 917-628-0362

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lofficiel-launches-virtual-museum-metaverse-a-first-of-its-kind-experience-celebrating-the-global-media-brands-centennial-anniversary-301386397.html

SOURCE L'Officiel Inc.