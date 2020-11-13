L'il Back Bracer To Launch A New Dog Back Brace

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In December of 2020, L'il Back Bracer is set to launch a new dog back brace, called the Haute L'il Back Bracer.

The company's new back brace for dogs will feature Haute Dog Warmers. These new air-activated warmers fit into a snug pocket on the underside of the brace. The Haute L'il Back Bracer will utilize the same spine stabilizing technology as in the original L'il Back Bracer, but with the added benefit of therapeutic heat.

The company was born out of a need to help alleviate a beloved pet, who was suffering from Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD). After three years of research and development with veterinarians, the L'il Back Bracer was created. Thus far, the company has helped thousands of pets recover from IVDD, including Dachshunds, Corgis and other long-bodied dogs.

Aneeta Boor Boor, VP of Marketing & Advertising noted, "One of the most common treatment options to help with IVDD, is heat. Often times, due to pain, dogs will tense up in a hunched position, a telltale sign of IVDD. This only exacerbates the IVDD symptoms. Our back brace works by supporting the spine from above and below, preventing the hunched position. By adding heat directly to the affected area, blood flow is directed to the spine and nearby soft tissue, thus relieving pain and breaking the IVDD cycle."

The brace will come with eight disposable Haute Dog Warmers, while additional warmers can be purchased on the company's site. This new dog back brace is set to officially launch in mid-December and the company is currently taking preorders now in time for the holidays. Animal Ortho Care, a sister company specializing in dog knee braces and other pain therapy products, will also be featuring the Haute L'il Back Bracer on their site.

"There has been an increasing need for orthopedic support braces, and some pet owners favor it over invasive procedures. This is a great option for those pets who need conservative treatment options or need help recovering post-surgically. Along with therapeutic heat, this new brace will feature a breathable mesh material, quick fastening buckles, and adjustable straps" stated Rachel Ankeny, VP of Marketing Communication & Product Development.

The Haute L'il Back Bracer's retail price starts at $139.95. For a limited time, the company is offering a 10% discount on preorders. The original L'il Back Bracer boasts a 4.7 star customer rating on their website. If the original dog back brace is any indicator of how the Haute L'il Back Bracer will perform, it may be a "hot" item on the holiday list for some pet owners this year.

L'il Back Bracer is based in Minnesota. The online pet retailer is focused on developing dog braces and pain management products, while improving the quality of life for pets.

