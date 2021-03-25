L-com Introduces New 18 GHz Fixed RF Attenuators And RF Loads

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has added a new series of fixed RF attenuators and RF loads to address...

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has added a new series of fixed RF attenuators and RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.

L-com's new fixed RF attenuator line consists of SMA and Type-N attenuators that support frequencies from DC to 18 GHz and input power of up to 2 watts. Attenuation options include 1dB through 10dB, as well as 20dB and 30dB models. The SMA attenuators are available with either brass gold bodies or with stainless steel bodies and feature a combination of male and female interfaces. The Type-N models feature brass nickel bodies and attenuation options ranging from 1 dB to 30 dB as well as a variety of male and female interface options.

The new RF loads can be used to terminate coax cables, multicoupling devices and test equipment across a variety of applications. Features include 1 watt and 2 watt load options, SMA and Type-N connectors as well as male and female connector options. These RF loads support frequency ranges from DC to 18 GHz.

"Our new series of RF attenuators and RF loads complement our existing line of 3 GHz and 6 GHz attenuators and terminations and offer our customers a more complete connectivity solution. As we continue to expand our coax interconnect product line with even more products, we will be able to offer our customers a solution for every application," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new fixed RF attenuators and RF loads are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeilL-com17792 Fitch Irvine, Calif. 92614978-682-6936

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-introduces-new-18-ghz-fixed-rf-attenuators-and-rf-loads-301254956.html

SOURCE L-com