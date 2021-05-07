L-com Debuts New Short Length, High-Flex Cat5e Cable Assemblies For Use In Confined Space Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of short length, high-flex Cat5e Ethernet cables...

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new line of short length, high-flex Cat5e Ethernet cables for use in cramped, confined space applications.

L-com's short, flex Cat 5e cables assemblies feature a high bend radius that is able to be routed in small spaces without loss of performance. These new Ethernet cable assemblies are available in 15cm to 10m lengths and feature SF/UTP double-shielded TPU jackets with RJ45 connectors. Each assembly has been fluke tested to channel standards and are wired to the TIA 568B.

L-com's new short, high-flex cable assemblies are perfect for use in tight spaces and are designed to bend or be routed at tighter angles than standard cables. These cables can be used in myriad applications including data centers, Enterprise networks, industrial networks and in any application where space is an issue.

"These new cables were specifically designed to address Ethernet connectivity applications where cables need to be installed in tight areas where sharp angles are required. Many times, connections in panels, enclosures and on DIN rails are very close to each other and using standard cables would impact performance since they exceed their specified bend radius," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's new short length, high-flex Cat5e cable assemblies are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

