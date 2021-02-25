L-com Debuts 18 New Passive Fiber Optic Splitters/Combiners

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has introduced a new series of passive optical splitters/combiners. This product line is designed to work in various Passive Optical Network (PON), Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) applications and in a wide range of fiber to the home, building, curb and other (FTTx) networks .

L-com's new line of passive fiber optic splitters/combiners consists of 18 new models that are comprised of LGX-style cassettes as well as 900um and 250um fiber cable form factors. The LGX cassettes are available with 1x02, 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even splits and feature SC fiber connectors with an APC polish. The 900um field units are available with 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even split options as well as non-connectorized versions or connectorized versions with SC/APC polish connectors. The 250um field units are available in 1x02, 1x04, 1x08, 1x16 and 1x32 even splits using bare fiber (no connectors).

"Our new line of passive splitters/combiners is perfect for use in metro and regional transport, and distribution networks including passive fiber applications where two or more channels need to be either combined or split. Our new splitter/combiner offering provides installers with a range of styles and form factors to address just about every fiber PON application," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new passive fiber splitters/combiners are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

