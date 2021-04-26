L.B. Foster Company To Report First Quarter 2021 Operating Results On May 3, 2021

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) - Get Report, today announced that it will release first quarter 2021 operating results after the market closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company's website under the Investor Relations page on May 3, 2021 immediately after the Company's earnings release.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at (833) 614-1392 (U.S. & Canada) or (914) 987-7113 (International). Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations page of the company's website ( www.lbfoster.com).

A conference call replay will be available through May 11, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and provide the access code: 3389828. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster's Investor Relations page of the company's website.

About L.B. Foster Company L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Company's innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customers' challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:Stephanie Listwak(412) 928-3417 investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company415 Holiday DriveSuite 100Pittsburgh, PA 15220