L&T Technology Services Reduces Mobile And Communications Systems Design Cycle Time By Nearly 40 Percent With Cadence Clarity 3D Solver

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) reduced its design cycle time for mobile camera and memory devices by three weeks, or nearly 40 percent, by adopting the Cadence ® Clarity ™ 3D Solver to analyze complex high-speed interconnects, including both 10G and 25G Ethernet and MIPI ® signals. The Clarity 3D Solver enabled LTTS to achieve gold-standard accuracy with faster extraction, which allowed them to explore what-if scenarios and create more robust designs. For more information on the Clarity 3D Solver, please visit www.cadence.com/go/clarityltts.

When analyzing MIPI camera sensor signals with their legacy solution, LTTS was unable to extract accurate interconnect models of the wire bond structures. By importing directly from the Cadence Allegro ® Implementation Platform, the Clarity 3D Solver could easily perform accurate gold-standard extraction of signals including wire bonds and nearby power and ground structures. Cadence Sigrity ™ SystemSI ™ technology was then used to verify signal integrity interface compliance. Having an integrated, single-vendor solution for design, 3D electromagnetic extraction and time-domain simulation enabled LTTS to eliminate delays and conversions. Accurate, extracted S-parameter models were quickly generated, providing LTTS a high degree of design confidence. As a result, they achieved a better design faster, without the manual effort previously required.

Because LTTS was able to conduct multiple iterations in a day, they could perform more what-if analysis for design optimization. Realizing the Clarity 3D Solver's many advantages, LTTS was able to shorten overall design cycle time from eight weeks to five—a nearly 40 percent reduction. Previously simulations required a separate server, but the Clarity 3D Solver's efficient use of memory and distributed computing allowed LTTS to run them on a laptop. This gives LTTS confidence that acquiring additional on-premises or cloud compute resources could further reduce the design cycle.

"LTTS has a vibrant team working on a range of cutting edge embedded technologies like 5G, Industry 4.0, AI/ML and machine vision for global customers in a plethora of segments ranging from semiconductors, telecom, consumer electronics, media and entertainment to transportation, industrial and healthcare verticals," said Ben Gu, vice president of multi-physics system analysis in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. "With Cadence's Clarity 3D Solver accelerating LTTS' design lifecycle, they can achieve greater milestones for end customers in a much shorter timeframe."

"The Cadence Clarity 3D Solver delivers gold-standard accuracy with speed and capacity not found in legacy 3D field solvers," said Rabi Rout, global head of embedded technology at L&T Technology Services. "Its unbounded capacity, high performance and tight integration with Cadence Allegro and Sigrity enabled us to seamlessly design, extract and simulate. We could easily make design changes utilizing the user-friendly, seamlessly integrated solution to rapidly validate those changes. We were able to use this time savings to explore design variations and create more robust designs."

The Clarity 3D Solver supports Cadence's Intelligent System Design ™ strategy, enabling system innovation.

