L.A. Film School Alumni Jaycen Joshua And Steven "Flying Lotus" Ellison Nominated For Grammys

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to recognize its alumni who contributed to the 63 rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to recognize its alumni who contributed to the 63 rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Recording engineer Jaycen Joshua and musician/producer Steven Ellison (Flying Lotus) are among the GRAMMY-nominated alumni from The Los Angeles Film School. In total, five alumni worked on seven projects from 11 out of the 83 GRAMMY categories.

Steven Ellison is nominated for Producer of the Year for his work on Thundercat's fourth album, "It Is What It Is." Thundercat's album is also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album. Steven Ellison has collaborated with Thundercat since his debut album, "The Golden Age of Apocalypse" in 2011.

is nominated for Producer of the Year for his work on Thundercat's fourth album, "It Is What It Is." Thundercat's album is also nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album. has collaborated with Thundercat since his debut album, "The Golden Age of Apocalypse" in 2011. Jaycen Joshua is nominated for Best Engineered Album for his work on Beck's studio album "Hyperspace." Jaycen is no stranger to the Grammys as this marks the twelfth Grammy nomination of his career. In 2019, Jaycen Joshua won a Grammy for "El Mal Querer," which earned Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative album.

Jaycen Joshua and Steven Ellison (Flying Lotus) are among the GRAMMY-nominated alumni from The Los Angeles Film School.

Year after year, alumni from The Los Angeles Film School contribute their creative talents to the recording industry. Find out the other Grammy-nominated projects on lafilm.edu.

The Los Angeles Film School and The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The L.A. Film School, have earned acclaim for its degree programs in the recording arts. Both the audio production and music production programs provide real-world studio environments to students who are interested in audio engineering, producing, artist management, assisting and live events.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School, located in the heart of Hollywood, has been serving the community and its students since 1999. This accredited, VA-approved institution offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in A nimation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and F ilm. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY ® and Oscar ® nominations and awards.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-film-school-alumni-jaycen-joshua-and-steven-flying-lotus-ellison-nominated-for-grammys-301243524.html

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School