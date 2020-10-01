Kyvos Insights At Tableau Conference 2020 As A Platinum Sponsor

- Kyvos insights will be joining the largest, most impactful data conference of the year--Tableau Conference-ish 2020 as a platinum sponsor to present to the data and BI community the world's fastest and most scalable BI acceleration platform

LOS GATOS, California, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, will be joining the Tableau conference-ish this year as the platinum sponsor from October 6-8, 2020 (in the USA) and Oct. 7-9 (in Europe and Asia Pacific).

Fully virtual and 100% free for the first time, the Tableau conference will bring together data visionaries from all around the world. As a sponsor at TC20, Kyvos Insights will deliver LIVE demonstrations of their BI acceleration platform, Kyvos.

Kyvos representatives will present their unique Smart OLAP™ technology that has revolutionized analytics for many Fortune enterprises.

The company will also deliver a session where Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer and Emmanuel Richard, Vice President Sales at Kyvos Insights will talk about 'Query responses on Trillion Rows in Seconds at Global Banks' and share some success stories.

"We're delighted to be a part of the most awaited data conference of the year, both as a partner and sponsor. We're already enabling thousands of Tableau users to interact with their data lakes at the speed of light, both on the cloud and on-premise with Kyvos," shares Ajay. "We're looking forward to meeting more Tableau customers, learning about their analytical challenges, speed and scale requirements and demonstrate our acceleration platform as a solution to their needs," he continued.

To learn more about Kyvos, meet their team at Tableau Conference next week.

About Kyvos Insights

Kyvos is the world's fastest BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at massive scale, both on the cloud and on premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was formed by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Brahmajeet Desai Director Marketing Brahmajeet.Desai@kyvosinsights.com

