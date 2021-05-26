Kyros Law Is Representing Families With Children Injured By Peloton Tread Treadmills

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is representing several families with children that have been injured by the recently recalled Peloton Tread+ treadmills.

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is representing several families with children that have been injured by the recently recalled Peloton Tread+ treadmills. Peloton recalled the treadmills in May after it was reported that numerous children were injured by their popular Tread+ treadmills, including at least one death.

Families with children that were injured by a Peloton treadmill are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our Peloton Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

After the death of a six-year-old child, as well as at least 29 other reports of injuries from Peloton treadmills, Peloton has announced the recall of Peloton Tread+ treadmill products. This comes after the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission told people with children and pets to stop using the Tread+ model. Consumer advocates have welcome the recall of the treadmills, although some say the move could have come sooner.

Families with children that were injured by a Peloton treadmill are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our Peloton Tread+ Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website .

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyros-law-is-representing-families-with-children-injured-by-peloton-tread-treadmills-301299822.html

SOURCE Kyros Law