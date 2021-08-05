Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Launches New Photodiode Demonstrating Superior Performance With Semtech's Linear Transimpedance Amplifier

Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (President and CEO Tsuneo Takahashi, Head office: Fushimi-ku, Kyoto city), a leading optical device solution manufacturer with world-class technologies and Japanese quality, announced its collaboration with Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. Kyoto Semiconductor has chosen to pair their new KP-A avalanche photodiode *1, KPDEA13C with Semtech's GN1089 transimpedance amplifier *2 to enable long distance optical communication.

"The pairing of Semtech's transimpedance amplifier GN1089 with Kyoto Semiconductor's KPDEA13C was ideal to optimize the performance," said Tsuneo Takahashi, Kyoto Semiconductor president and CEO. "Through the joint collaboration, the KPDEA13C now includes a fast response suitable for a variety of optical needs."

Kyoto Semiconductor's KPDEA13C is front side illuminated, highly sensitive and mounted on an interposer board for ease of assembly. Additionally, Kyoto Semiconductor's KPDEA13C and Semtech's GN1089 together offer unparalleled performance at high speed enabling 25Gbaud PAM4 *3*4 applications.

"Semtech's GN1089 is a high performance transimpedance amplifier enabling both 25Gbaud and 56Gbaud applications. Its high linearity and low noise are features that were a perfect fit for the Kyoto Semiconductor, KPDEA13C," said Timothy Vang, vice president, marketing and applications for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "This collaboration with Kyoto Semiconductor showcases the outstanding quality of our solutions for high speed optical communications."

Sample shipments of KP-A avalanche photodiode, KPDEA13C is scheduled to begin on August 31, 2021, and mass production is expected to start on December 27, 2021.

*1 Avalanche Photodiode: Semiconductor Photodiode with photocurrent amplification by applying reverse bias voltage. This photocurrent amplification produces much more current than standard Photodiode. It is useful in the application where the high sensitivity is required.*2 Transimpedance amplifier: The circuit or device that convert a current from Photodiode to voltage.*3 PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level): A technique of modulation. It uses four voltage levels to represent two bits logic, 00, 01, 10, and 11, against the traditional NRZ modulation uses two voltage levels to represents 1 bit logic, 0 and 1.*4 25Gbaud PAM4: PAM4 signal at 25Gbaud modulation speed. It achieves 2 times transmission speed compared with traditional 25Gbaud NRZ signal. i.e., 25Gbaud PAM4 achieves 50Gbps, against 25Gbaud NRZ achieves 25Gbps.

About Semtech's Optical ProductsSemtech's optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X (FTTX) markets. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/products/signal-integrity.

About SemtechSemtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit http://www.semtech.com.

About Kyoto SemiconductorKyoto Semiconductor was founded in Kyoto in 1980 as a specialized manufacturer of optical semiconductors. Based on our unique packaging technology, we manufacture semiconductors for optical communications and sensors, which boast high performance and high accuracy, at our own base in Japan with an integrated system from front-end to back-end processes, and supply them to customers around the world. Kyoto Semiconductor is a leader in optical device solutions with Japanese quality manufacturing, leveraging world-class technology. For more information, please. visit https://www.kyosemi.co.jp.

