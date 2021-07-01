KYN Capital Group, Inc.'s Koinfold™ Debit Card To Be Issued To National Homeowners Association Employees And Subcontractors

ORLANDO, FL, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce that the National Homeowners Association™, dba BW Property Management Group, plans to issue the KoinFold™ Debit Card to all employees and subcontractors for the management of payroll and direct deposits. This decision was made as part of an ongoing partnership with KYN Capital Group, and BW Property Management Group and is expected to take place in the coming month.

"A key goal for the National Homeowners Association™ is to integrate the KoinFold™ suite of tools wherever it adds value to our business. I've found that the Koinfold™ suite will not only help streamline our business operations, but will also allow us to provide benefits to the thousands of new businesses and subcontractors we will be working with," stated Solomon Williams, CEO.

One major benefit can be found in the Homes and Services Division. The National Homeowners Association™ has launched BidWilly.com, a similar platform to Angie but is 100% free for small businesses using a KoinFold™ Debit Card for direct deposits and payments. By being a free service this will allow the "smallest" of small businesses to compete that can not afford to pay lead fees on other platforms such as Angie.

Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group, invites any innovative ideas and technology that will drive faster adoption of Koinfold™ across many key verticals. It's a win-win-win.

Businesses nationwide can now create their free profile at https://bidwilly.com/ starting today as part of a national soft launch.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name "National Homeowners Association" and is the leading home services provider in Central FL.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold™ on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

