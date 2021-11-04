Kymera Therapeutics To Present New Preclinical Data On STAT3 Degraders At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting And The 63rd American Society Of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present new preclinical data from its STAT3 degrader program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place from November 10 - 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually, and at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place from December 11 - 14, 2021 in Atlanta, GA and virtually.

Kymera is developing selective STAT3 degraders for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis. STAT3 is a transcription factor activated through a variety of different cytokine and growth factor receptors via Janus kinases (JAKs), as well as through oncogenic fusion proteins and mutations in STAT3 itself. Long considered an "undruggable" target, STAT3 hyperactivation is prominent in numerous liquid and solid tumors. Kymera's STAT3 degraders have both antiproliferative and proapoptotic effects on tumor cells as well as immunomodulatory effects on tumor cells and the tumor microenvironment, leading to robust anti-tumor activity in mouse xenograft models of STAT3-dependent T cell lymphomas and syngeneic models of solid tumors.

"We look forward to presenting new preclinical data showing the synergistic activity of STAT3 degraders combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors in syngeneic mouse models of solid tumors, including the mechanistic basis for that synergy," said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. "We will also profile our lead STAT3 degrader, KT-333, which is nearing entry into the clinic in a Phase 1 trial in liquid and solid tumors, and highlight the preclinical activity of STAT3 degraders in STAT3-dependent T cell lymphomas."

Presentation at SITC Annual Meeting :

Title: Targeted STAT3 Degradation Leads to Remodeling of an Immunosuppressive Tumor Microenvironment and Subsequent Sensitization to Immune Checkpoint Therapy Abstract Number: 603 Session Time: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Location: Poster Hall (Hall E), Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C. Presenter: Joyoti Dey, Associate Director, Translational Medicine, Kymera Therapeutics



Presentations at ASH Annual Meeting :

Title: A First-in-Class STAT3 Degrader KT-333 in Development for Treatment of Hematologic Cancers Poster Session: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster 1 Abstract Number: 1865 Session Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 Location: Hall B5, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA Presenter: Phillip Liu, Executive Director, Oncology Biology, Kymera Therapeutics



Title: Selective STAT3 Degraders Dissect Peripheral T-Cell Lymphomas Vulnerabilities Empowering Personalized Regimens Oral Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Novel Targets and Therapeutics Session Time: 6:15 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 Location: B302-B303, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA Presenter: Giorgio Inghirami, MD, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine



About Kymera TherapeuticsKymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera's Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera's initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera's goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a "Fierce 15" biotechnology company by FierceBiotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston's "Best Places to Work." For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

