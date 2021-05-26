KYLE TODD, P.C. : Lawsuit Alleges Former FedEx Employee Requested Reasonable Accommodation Due To A Back Injury, Was Ignored, Injured Further, And Then Fired.

FRESNO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leah Turner ("Turner"), a former package handler at FedEx's Fresno, California location, is claiming that she was denied reasonable accommodation for a back injury, injured further as a result, and ultimately...

FRESNO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leah Turner ("Turner"), a former package handler at FedEx's Fresno, California location, is claiming that she was denied reasonable accommodation for a back injury, injured further as a result, and ultimately fired. In her complaint, filed on March 24, 2021 in Fresno County Superior Court, Ms. Turner claims that she informed her manager of her back injury when she was hired on September 20, 2020 and requested reasonable accommodations at that time.

Ms. Turner further alleges that her manager did not work with her to develop a reasonable accommodation program but, instead, simply told her to "only work with small packages." Despite this, Ms. Turner was then expected to lift items weighing as much as 50 pounds, according to the lawsuit. On one such occasion, Ms. Turner blew out her hip and fell to the floor after attempting to lift such a package, the lawsuit claims.

According to Ms. Turner's lawsuit, she then went to the hospital and was given a doctor's note excusing her from work for two days and attempted to work with another manager to, once again, try and get accommodations in light of her injuries. Nonetheless, Ms. Turner's lawsuit claims, her manager demanded that she continue to work without accommodation. The pain became unbearable, and Ms. Turner was finally put on rest.

As a result, Ms. Turner's lawsuit alleges she went home to rest, and soon after, Fedex fired her because of her disability and attempts to be accommodated.

Ms. Thurman is represented by attorneys Kyle Todd, Esq. of Kyle Todd, P.C., and Preston Lim, Esq. of Lim Law Group. Requests for comment can be directed to Mr. Todd at (323) 208-9171.

