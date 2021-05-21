Kyivstar's Smart Money Wins 'Best Fintech Service' At Leaders In Fintech And Digital Banking Awards

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has received the Best Fintech Service...

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Ukraine, Kyivstar, has received the Best Fintech Service award for its pioneering financial service application, Smart Money, at the Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards 2021.

Kyivstar's Smart Money app allows users to make thousands of everyday payments, such as for public transport, utility bills and TV services via their mobile phone, without the user having to pay commission or linking to a bank card.

Users' payments are safely transferred to the merchant by information security protocols via the internet using one-time only passwords generated by their unique personal profile. Smart Money gives customers the ability to pay for over 3,000 services and is regularly used by more than 1.2 million Kyivstar customers.

"For 8 years, the Kyivstar Smart Money app has proven its effectiveness and inspired the creation of similar platforms by other market participants, which, of course, contributes to the development of the cashless economy and financial inclusion" commented the head of mobile financial services at Kyivstar, Elena Suvorova.

The Leaders in Fintech and Digital Banking Awards recognise banks, non-bank financial institutions and fintech organisations that work to advance the quality of digital products, advanced technologies and customer services in Ukraine's banking and fintech markets. The Awards' judges included experts from the National Bank of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Kyivstar

VEON-owned Kyivstar is Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator with around 26 million customers. The company is the market leader in fixed-line and mobile services, including 4G where its LTE network reaches 87% of the nation's population. Kyivstar also provides innovative solutions using Big Data, IoT, cloud and mobile financial services, and operates a unique Open API platform allows developers to use the operator's analytical data for their own digital products.

For more information, visit www.kyivstar.ua

