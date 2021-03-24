KYield Announces Appointment Of Jack Levis To Board Of Directors

RIO RANCHO, N.M., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KYield, a leading artificial intelligence systems provider, announced today that Jack Levis has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Levis brings 40 years of experience to KYield in operations research, advisory, and execution of large enterprise systems. He is a fellow of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences (INFORMS), receiving their prestigious Kimball Medal and President's Award. He has also been an adviser for many organizations, including the United States Census Bureau.

Mr. Levis retired from UPS in 2019 where he served as Senior Director of Industrial Engineering. He was the business owner and process designer for UPS' Package Flow Technology suite of systems, which includes its award-winning delivery optimization, ORION (On Road Integrated Optimization and Navigation). These tools have been a breakthrough change for UPS, resulting in a reduction of 185 million miles driven each year and reducing costs by $350M to $400M annually.

"I've been aware of Jack's well-respected work for many years," said Mark Montgomery, KYield's Founder and CEO. "His unique leadership experience at UPS and INFORMS will provide valuable insights to our management team and customers. We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Jack to our board."

"I firmly believe the future of business is a strong enterprise data infrastructure as a foundation for advanced analytics and AI ," said Mr. Levis. "I'm excited to work with KYield as they achieve this vision."

About KYield, Inc.KYield is a pioneering leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). The company's flagship KYield OS is a distributed AI operating system, which provides customers with enterprise data governance, proprietary security, prevention, and enhanced productivity. KYield's most recent disclosure is the patent-pending Synthetic Genius Machine (SGM). When completed, the SGM will provide superintelligence as a service for specific disciplines and across disciplines. www.kyield.com

