KYE Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Availability Of FIRDAPSE® In Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario focused on bringing medicines that fulfill clinically significant unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced an important milestone, FIRDAPSE ® (amifampridine phosphate), the first amifampridine product approved in Canada, is now widely available for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in adults.

"As the commercial partner for FIRDAPSE ® in Canada," stated Doug Reynolds, President of KYE, "this is a highlight for KYE and for those Canadian patients suffering from LEMS. KYE is proud to be a partner in the treatment of neuromuscular diseases in Canada and is committed to supporting both patients and specialists in the treatment of LEMS with FIRDAPSE ®."

As part of that commitment, KYE is excited to introduce the FIRDAPSE ® Patient Support Program comprehensively designed to assist patients in navigating prescription drug reimbursement, including facilitation of a smooth transition from their current amifampridine therapy (when needed), and providing any financial assistance that may be required to ensure timely access to therapy with FIRDAPSE ®. Importantly, as FIRDAPSE ® was also granted 8 years of data protection upon approval, patients on therapy with FIRDAPSE ® are guaranteed access to their branded product throughout this time period without concern for generic substitution. No adult patient requiring treatment with FIRDAPSE ® for LEMS will be without therapy.

About Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) Lambert- Eaton myasthenic syndrome, or LEMS, is a rare autoimmune disorder, most often characterized by muscle weakness of the limbs. The disease is caused by an autoimmune reaction where antibodies are formed against voltage gated potassium channels in the connection between nerves and the muscles they communicate with. In approximately 50% of cases, LEMS is associated with an underlying malignancy, most commonly small-cell lung cancer, and in some individuals, LEMS is the first symptom of such malignancy. LEMS generally affects the extremities, especially the legs. As the disease most affects the parts of limbs closest to the trunk, difficulties with climbing stairs or rising from a sitting position are commonly noted. Physical exercise and high temperatures tend to worsen the symptoms. Other symptoms occasionally seen include weakness of the muscles of the mouth, throat, and eyes. Individuals affected with LEMS also may have a disruption of the autonomic nervous system, including dry mouth, constipation, blurred vision, impaired sweating, and/or hypotension.

About KYE PharmaceuticalsKYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KYE) is a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs. KYE has licensed many innovative products and was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit that optimizes our team's strengths and brings unique value to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, our patients.

SOURCE KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc.