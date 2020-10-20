KWESST Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - David Luxton, Executive Chairman, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE), joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is a proud leader in advancing the modern networked capability of soldiers and responders, including the networked Soldier Systems mission of NATO and its allies, with niche applications that make a critical difference to safety and effectiveness. For more information visit: https://www.kwesst.com/

Date: Tuesday October 20, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

