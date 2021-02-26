Kwame Onwuachi Joins FOOD & WINE As Executive Producer

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) FOOD & WINE announces that Kwame Onwuachi will be a contributing Executive Producer, effective immediately. In this new role, Onwuachi will collaborate with the editorial team to develop content for the brand across FOOD & WINE's print, digital, and video channels and will play an integral role in signature initiatives and events, including the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen and the FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs Mentorship Program. Onwuachi reports to FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis.

"We're thrilled that Kwame is officially joining our team and bringing his point of view and expertise to all that we do," Lewis said. "We knew Kwame was a singular talent when he joined the FOOD & WINE family in the 2019 class of Best New Chefs, and it has been exciting to see him rise up and become one of the leading voices in the culinary industry. What he's accomplished as a leader and creative culinary force in the past five years is incredible: opening a restaurant that was the first of its kind; authoring a compelling memoir that will soon become a movie; going from being a contestant to a judge on Top Chef; writing a travel column for FOOD & WINE. Now, he's turning to event production. Kwame is redefining the role of a chef for the modern era."

Among the projects that Onwuachi is taking on in his new role is The Family Reunion presented by Kwame Onwuachi, a multi-day event scheduled to take place in Middleburg, Virginia, in August 2021. Created in collaboration with Salamander Hotels & Resorts and FOOD & WINE, this event, debuting this year with Onwuachi as its host, will celebrate diversity in the hospitality community. Onwuachi will also play a key role in shaping the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, returning for its 38 th year in September 2021.

In a new interview for F&W Pro, FOOD & WINE's platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry, Onwuachi talks about what he wants to achieve through his relationship with the brand in the next two years: "I want to create dope experiences," he said. "I want to shake things up. FOOD & WINE is a publication that has been such a constant in my life for a very long time. As someone who's a culinarian in the food industry, it's incredibly humbling to have a hand in shaping it for the next two years."

Author of the memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef, which is currently being adapted into a feature film, Onwuachi was the executive chef at the celebrated Afro-Caribbean restaurant Kith/Kin until 2020. He has received an array of notable culinary accolades, including winning a James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2019 and being named a FOOD & WINE Best New Chef in 2019, among others. In the past year, Onwuachi wrote a collection of three articles about his family's roots and culinary history for FOOD & WINE and was featured in a corresponding longform video series called Tasting Home.

About FOOD & WINEFOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining. FOOD & WINE has an extensive social media following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. FOOD & WINE includes a monthly magazine in print and digital; a website, foodandwine.com; a books division; plus newsletters, clubs, events, dinnerware, cookware, and more. At FOOD & WINE, we inspire and empower our wine- and food-obsessed community to eat, drink, entertain, and travel better—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) portfolio of best-in-class brands.

