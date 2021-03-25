KVH Introduces High Performance, Easy-to-install TracPhone V30 Marine VSAT Antenna For Affordable Internet At Sea

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduces at the Palm Beach (FL) International Boat Show the TracPhone ® V30, an ultra-compact Ku-band VSAT antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps down/2 Mbps up for leisure and commercial boats wanting to experience the benefits of Internet at sea. Measuring just 37 cm (14.5 inches) diameter and weighing 10.6 kg (23.4 lbs), the TracPhone V30 is designed to provide ease of installation and retrofit with a single power-data coax cable, versus multiple cables, and to utilize DC power, a plus for small boats with a limited power supply.

KVH engineered the antenna with a modem in the dome to deliver outstanding reception with improved signal efficiency, as well as high-performance tracking and stabilization for fast boats and rough seas. A streamlined belowdecks unit, called the VSAT-Hub, provides state-of-the-art HTS modem connections, built-in Wi-Fi, data routing, firewall security, and a VoIP adapter for phone calls.This combination of TracPhone V30's small antenna size, easy installation, and fast data speed makes Internet connectivity, content streaming, and social media use possible on sailboats, center console boats, and recreational boats. In addition, the TracPhone V30 is well-suited to commercial vessels that don't voyage globally, including fishing boats, tugboats, and offshore service vessels. For leisure and commercial vessels, the TracPhone V30 offers the advantages of advanced satcom technology as a replacement for legacy L-band systems that typically provide data speeds of only 432 Kbps.

"Our new TracPhone V30 delivers fast data speeds in a compact unit and we anticipate it will disrupt the leisure and commercial markets by making VSAT at sea affordable like never before," says Mark Woodhead, KVH executive vice president of mobile connectivity. "Whether they are streaming content, checking email, using social media, or managing their business, both recreational boaters and small commercial vessel operators can count on reliable VSAT connectivity wherever they go."Although ultra-compact, the TracPhone V30 antenna has global reach via KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband SM network, which provides global coverage from multi-layered high-throughput satellites (HTS) in the Intelsat FlexMaritime network with additional coverage from SKY Perfect JSAT.

KVH offers a range of affordable metered and unlimited use airtime plans starting at $99 per month, with month-to-month contract flexibility to satisfy the needs of leisure boaters who may only use their boats part of the year and commercial vessel operators whose work is cyclical. The KVH Manager suite of tools provides an easy-to-access portal for managing operational and personal data use.

With the TracPhone V30, KVH has added a fourth system to its award-winning VSAT product line, which features the 37 cm TracPhone V3-HTS, the 60 cm TracPhone V7-HTS, and the 1 meter TracPhone V11-HTS, providing maximum data speeds ranging from 6/2 Mbps down/up to 20/3 Mbps down/up.KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision ® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans ® Connectivity as a Service. The company's KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about TracPhone V30, please visit kvh.com/V30.

About KVH Industries, Inc.KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

