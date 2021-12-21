KVH Announces VSAT Services For Vessels In Indian Waters

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a leading global maritime VSAT provider, has announced the launch of satellite connectivity services that will allow vessels to use KVH connectivity while operating in Indian territorial waters. In addition, KVH will offer satellite connectivity services to Indian flagged vessels. Station Satcom Private Ltd, an existing KVH service provider based in Mumbai, will be KVH's distribution launch partner in India.

"With the award of the license by the Department of Telecommunications of India, Station Satcom is leading the charge for innovation in the maritime industry while delivering an enhanced experience to our customers," says Anshul Khanna, managing director of Station Satcom."Indian waters are extremely important areas for the global shipping trade and KVH is thrilled to offer our end-to-end maritime satellite communications solutions to vessels traveling there," says Brent Bruun, KVH chief operating officer. "With our satellite partner Intelsat and our distribution partner Station Satcom, KVH is proud to play a leading role in the digitalization efforts ongoing throughout the maritime industry."

KVH's VSAT services, which utilize Intelsat's FlexMaritime network, are designed to make it possible for the thousands of vessels that operate in Indian waters to benefit from the fast data speeds and reliable connectivity of high-throughput satellite (HTS) technology. For the Indian services, Intelsat worked closely with local entities to get the approvals needed for maritime use at a key time. Commercial vessels are migrating from legacy L-band services to Ku-band HTS VSAT services, such as those offered by KVH, as the maritime industry pursues digitalization to optimize operational efficiency and increase crew welfare.KVH's VSAT product line includes the TracPhone ® HTS-series of advanced satellite communications antennas, which are designed to deliver data speeds up to 20/3 Mbps down/up, and AgilePlans ® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), a subscription-based model offering commercial fleets a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. The AgilePlans service includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH's mini-VSAT Broadband SM HTS network, TracPhone HTS-series hardware, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, NEWSlink™ print and TV news content, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.KVH also offers the KVH Watch ® maritime IoT suite, which includes the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH's global HTS network and the Cloud Connect service, which is designed to utilize advanced edge computing to enable integration of maritime applications and digital services for smart shipping.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH maritime solutions, please visit kvh.com/connections. For more information about Intelsat's FlexMaritime service expansion into Indian territorial waters, see the recent Intelsat announcement at the company's newsroom, intelsat.com/newsroom.

About Station SatcomStation Satcom Group is a leading service provider that specializes in consulting, designing, building, and managing competitive services and smart networking solutions around maritime operational needs, harnessing the power to connect business operations and assets worldwide in the most efficient manner. Station Satcom Group has a global presence, with four worldwide offices and more than 20 years' experience in the international maritime and aerospace industry. About KVH Industries, Inc.KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected data speeds over our network, the expected level of coverage availability, the timing of India service availability, and the expected benefits to KVH customers. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with the services; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; potential declines or changes in customer demand, due to economic, weather-related, seasonal, and other factors, particularly with respect to the TracPhone HTS series, including with respect to new pricing models; increased price and service competition in the mobile connectivity market; and competition for satellite capacity, which over time could increase our costs and decrease service availability. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021. Copies are available through our Investor Relations website, investors.kvh.com. We do not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

