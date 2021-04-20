Kurt Olson And Kevin McGiness Join Law Firm Of Lippitt O'Keefe

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurt A. Olson and Kevin J. McGiness have joined the Birmingham law offices of Lippitt O'Keefe, PLLC.

Olson will focus his practice as senior counsel on estate planning, probate and estate litigation and elder financial abuse, as well as real estate and commercial litigation. McGiness' practice as a Lippitt O'Keefe attorney will include litigation in commercial, civil, employment and family law. His legal experience also includes work as a human resources advisor and provider of in-house counsel.

Both attorneys are graduates of Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, Michigan, and are members of the State Bar of Michigan.

Olson has more than 30 years of legal experience, primarily as a sole practitioner. He also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and is a member of the Washtenaw County Bar Association.

McGiness is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association. At Wayne State University Law School, he was commissioner of the school's Mock Trial Program. He also holds a bachelor's degree in history from Wayne State.

" Kurt Olson and Kevin McGiness are valuable additions to our experienced team of attorneys," said Brian O'Keefe, one of the firm's founding partners. "Their extensive legal backgrounds will benefit our clients and contribute to even further growth in our firm's commercial litigation, business law and family law practices."

A resident of Canton, Michigan, Olson is a member of the Canton Downtown Development Authority Board and Plymouth Rotary Club. As a member of the Michigan State Bar Association's Probate and Estate Council, he also chairs the council's Unauthorized Practice of Law and Ethics Committee.

A native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, McGiness lives in Clawson. He has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for six consecutive years.

Based in southeastern Michigan, Lippitt O'Keefe, PLLC is a full-service law firm providing experienced, client-focused legal counsel and advocacy. Founded by Norman Lippitt and Brian O'Keefe, the firm's areas of practice include commercial litigation, corporate and business law, appellate court transactions, real estate law, civil litigation, estate planning, probate law, and divorce and family law.

Additional information about the firm is available at www.lippittokeefe.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kurt-olson-and-kevin-mcginess-join-law-firm-of-lippitt-okeefe-301272672.html

SOURCE Lippitt O'Keefe, PLLC