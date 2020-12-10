Kura Oncology To Participate In The JMP Securities Hematology Summit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Hematology Summit. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT. The virtual forum will be held from December 15-16, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Kura's website at www.kuraoncology.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of two wholly owned small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura's most advanced drug candidate is tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor currently in a registration-directed trial (AIM-HN) in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The Company's pipeline is also highlighted by KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2A clinical trial (KOMET-001) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company's website at www.kuraoncology.com.

