Kulkea Introduces OTRmost Cycling Collection

Extending the reach of the best intuitive gear bags in the market

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KULKEA®, the premium gear bag company for avid skiers, today introduced the OTRmost™ collection of intuitive gear packs for the most tenacious cyclists. Developed by cyclists, the OTRmost delivers unmatched, innovative, high-quality gear bags that keep biking essentials organized.

"The OTRmost reflects our commitment to providing athlete-driven outdoor gear solutions," said CEO and Founder David Abramowitz. "The result of a tireless, multiple-year process of research, development, and testing, this gear, like riders, pushes boundaries to the outermost."

CARRY YOUR GEAR WITH CONFIDENCE Created with durable, water-resistant technical fabrics and PVC-free tarpaulin, the OTRmost products are made to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. The line includes:

OTRmost Hydration Backpack - In partnership with HydraPak®, the leading hydration system developer, the patent-pending pack provides a superior drinking solution. With 8L to 15L of storage space and Tri-Wrap™ reservoir restraint system, cyclists can rely on the comfortable, ventilated, and stable pack.

- In partnership with HydraPak®, the leading hydration system developer, the patent-pending pack provides a superior drinking solution. With 8L to 15L of storage space and Tri-Wrap™ reservoir restraint system, cyclists can rely on the comfortable, ventilated, and stable pack. OTRmost Cycle Gear Bag - Consciously designed to fit cycling gear for three days, this duffle bag features an Ice Pack™ cooler compartment for food and water, as well as Shoe Smart™ and a Laundry Chute™ compartment to isolate dirty biking shoes and kits.

- Consciously designed to fit cycling gear for three days, this duffle bag features an Ice Pack™ cooler compartment for food and water, as well as Shoe Smart™ and a Laundry Chute™ compartment to isolate dirty biking shoes and kits. OTRmost Tool Roll - Practically weightless and compact for on-the-go tool access, this ultra-tough organizer includes five separate compartments to hold a spare tube, two CO2 canisters, an inflator, two levers, and more.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY The Hydration Backpack is available for $159.95, the Cycle Gear Bag for $229.95, and the Tool Roll for $29.95. All the OTRmost products are covered by KULKEA's standard two-year warranty, and hydration components come with HydraPak's standard lifetime warranty.

ABOUT KULKEAKULKEA was founded by New Englanders with Finnish roots to solve the shortcomings of traditional outdoor gear bags. Their pioneering prototype quickly became the go-to for avid skiers. KULKEA stands for a renewed heritage of cleverly designed, premium gear bags that last for your adventure lifetime. KULKEA (cool-ke-ah) is named after the Finnish word meaning "to go" and "to travel," and its goal is to free the adventurous spirit within all of us. It can be found online at www.kulkea.com or on Instagram @kulkea.

Press Contact: David Abramowitz 617-699-4906 307163@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kulkea-introduces-otrmost-cycling-collection-301276303.html

SOURCE Kulkea