Kulicke & Soffa Announces Orders Of 1,500 RAPID™ Series System Increases Production Capacity To Meet Demand

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) - Get Report ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced receiving several orders for its market leading RAPID™ Series interconnect system.

As part of the GEN-S Series, the RAPID™ architecture provides advanced process capabilities, real-time monitoring and diagnostics to ensure quality and efficient assembly serving high-performance and high-reliability semiconductor applications. The GEN-S Series of leading wire bond interconnect tools is well positioned to support the next generation of memory, automotive and performance logic applications.

K&S will be demonstrating the capabilities of the RAPID™ architecture in addition to its Asterion™ line of automotive wedge bonding tools at the SEMICON Taiwan trade show from September 23 to 25, 2020 in Taipei.

The Asterion™ wedge bonder is built on an enhanced architecture that includes an expanded bond area, new robust pattern recognition capabilities and extremely tight process controls. The Asterion™ series including the battery bonding models of Asterion™ EV and Asterion™ SV have also received several orders. Together, these features and models have delivered heightened productivity, bonding quality, and proven reliability.

Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa's Executive Vice President, Products & Solutions said, "Driven by the ongoing deployment of connected devices, the fundamental transitions to electrifications in automotive, and the acceleration of emerging applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and advanced LED displays; the industry faces many innovative and complex assembly challenges. Our dominant wire and wedge bonding leadership, together with expanding product lines for advanced packaging and mini and micro LED placement systems are well positioned to provide competitive, value-additive solutions for the next evolution of the technology market."

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) - Get Report is a leading provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future ( www.kns.com).

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future events. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019, filed on November 15, 2019, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, and July 30, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005451/en/