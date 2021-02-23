Built with high-performance materials and features, the line was designed for hunters that are serious about training.

DIXON, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KUIU, the ultralight performance hunting gear company, announces the launch of its KUIU TRAINING line of fitness apparel, including long and short-sleeve tops, hoodie, short, pant, glove, and beanie—all collectively designed for training applications.

"Hunting and fitness are inseparable and are synonymous with the KUIU Brand. Our customers hunt hard, and with that, they train equally as hard said Shawn LaRowe, KUIU's Chief Merchandising Officer. We've leveraged high-performance stretch fabrics featuring unmatched wicking properties and crafted them into gear specific for training. They keep you feeling comfortable, unrestricted, and cool, no matter how hard you push yourself."

Now, KUIU's customers can experience the same levels of performance, comfort, and dependability while training, that they've come to expect from KUIU's technical layering system and hunting gear when hunting. The KUIU Training line is only available at KUIU.com.

Training LS Tee | Training Tee

Featuring Coolmax® Core Technology, these lightweight breathable tees, wick sweat away from your skin keeping you dry, cool and comfortable.

Lined Training Short

Whether it's on the trail or at the gym, the KUIU Lined Training Short provides performance, comfort, and support.

Pursuit Training Hoodie, Pant. Beanie and Glove

Perfect for cold weather intense workouts, the KUIU Pursuit Training garments feature 4-way stretch high-performance fleece fabrics that wick sweat, insulate and don't restrict movement, keeping you dry, warm and comfortable.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuiu-introduces-a-new-line-of-training-apparel-for-spring-2021-301232041.html

SOURCE KUIU