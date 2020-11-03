KuChain And IRISnet Team Up To Establish Joint Labs For Accelerating The Development Of The Cosmos Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2020, KuCoin's public chain KuChain and IRISnet announced the establishment of Joint Labs - Ti-Labs. Running on the back of a think-tank that is fueled by the intelligence of the masterminds behind KuChain and IRISnet, the Labs will shoulder the responsibility of enlightening the whole Cosmos ecosystem.

"Ti-Labs"'s name is inspired by titanium, the indispensable material in building rocket ships and other spacecraft. Ti-Labs will not just hold regular meetings for information sharing and integration between the tech teams in regard to the development progress across various verticals in the Cosmos ecosystem, but will also bring forward-looking insights that will shed light on future development directions. Meanwhile, looking beyond the two communities, to facilitate a wider range of information synchronization, communication, and collaboration among like-minded developers across the whole Cosmos ecosystem, Ti-Labs aim to incubate and support projects as long as they carry the Cosmos gene.

The Cosmos ecosystem participants can also enjoy handy support in terms of commercialization and industrialization, especially those that are oriented towards directions such as cross-chain asset transfer, on-chain stable coins, DEX, user applications, and developer tools.

Ti-Labs welcome all teams that devote to promoting the Cosmos ecosystem to join in Labs' development, to boost the development and applications of the interchain ecosystem.

"Ti-Labs is a bold innovation in the Cosmos ecosystem. In the future, Ti-Labs will facilitate communication and collaboration between KuChain and IRISnet to promote an open-source ecosystem and resources." KuChain operation lead Lou Yu stated.

Jeffrey Hu, research director of IRISnet, also stated, "I am very excited to cooperate with the KuChain team to establish Ti-Labs. Ti-labs will provide investment and incubation assistance from multiple dimensions to Cosmos ecosystem projects and further facilitate the development of its ecosystem."

KuChain is a next generation public chain based on Cosmos-SDK designed to serve decentralized financial applications like DeFi and DEX. KuChain has introduced "four-layer network" technical logic and modular design concepts. It will increase the application scenarios of decentralized finance and complement the ecosystem of Cosmos.

IRISnet (a.k.a IRIS Hub) is an Interchain Service Hub designed to support the next generation of distributed applications. Built with Cosmos-SDK, IRIS Hub enables cross-chain interoperability through a unified service model, which supports not only token interchain transfer but also trustworthy data consumption and computation invocation across heterogenous systems. IRIS Hub is the first self evolutionary blockchain launched in the Cosmos ecosystem.

IRISnet dev teams include Bianjie ( www.bianjie.ai), a national award-winning blockchain technology team based in Shanghai, and Tendermint ( https://tendermint.com), the world-famous team that created the Tendermint consensus engine and the Cosmos project.

