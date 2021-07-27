Kubota Signs On For A Wild Ride As Newest Partner Of Professional Bull Riders

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation, the U.S. leader in sub-compact and compact tractors that recently celebrated its 3 millionth unit sold, announced today its first-ever sponsorship with the leader in western sports, PBR (Professional Bull Riders), making them the Official Tractor of the Unleash The Beast (UTB), Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, and Global Cup USA. Kubota will have an exclusive equipment presence at PBR's top two U.S. tours as well as the five-nation tournament known as "the Olympics of bull riding."

The company also announced it will become the official tractor partner of the WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) Triple Crown and Women's Rodeo World Championship for the 2022 season, both of which are aligned with PBR.

"There is a shared spirit in 'Kubota Country' among Kubota customers and PBR's fans and athletes - it stems from 'hard-work' inside the ring and out, on the farm, in the fields and around your property," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Special Projects. "Just like the feeling you get when you fire up your hard-working Kubota equipment, you can feel the same excitement and anticipation at PBR events. We're excited to sponsor these premier PBR tours along with the Global Cup and look forward to the exhilarating ride ahead."

Elements of the PBR partnership include television advertising on CBS Sports during all UTB events, in-arena promotions and signage, branded digital content, co-branded merchandise and advertising support within programming for "Cowboys for a Cause," PBR's main bull riding fundraiser.

"PBR is thrilled to partner with Kubota and help the company reach new customers as they support our two major U.S. tours along with the PBR Global Cup," said Josh Baker, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnerships, PBR. "PBR and our fans have always been very community focused, and we're especially excited about the new '#KubotaCountry' social media campaign promoting everyday efforts to better our communities nationwide."

To learn more about Kubota's lineup of equipment and see what Kubota Country is all about, visit www.kubotausa.com.

About Kubota Tractor CorporationKubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

Disclaimer: The "U.S. leader in subcompact and compact tractors" claim is based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower and under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2019.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR's digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

