Kubota's "Hometown Proud" $100,000 Grant Program Narrows To Five Finalists, Open Now For Public Voting

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation has identified its top five finalists in its inaugural Hometown Proud Grant Program, now open for public vote to help Kubota determine the recipient of $100,000 and use of Kubota equipment to refresh or revitalize a community project. Kubota announced its first-ever community revitalization grant program, "Hometown Proud," in March, calling on all cities, towns, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations to submit an application for consideration. Nearly 400 entries were received from nearly every state in the country, demonstrating diverse needs from communities big and small; each application was reviewed, scored, and then paired with a local Kubota dealer as the local dealer of choice within each community.

In the spirit of Kubota's "Together We Do More" tagline, Kubota and the dealers engaged in the five finalist communities and across the country are now calling for the public's help in selecting a winner. From now until June 25 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the public is invited to visit KubotaHometownProud.com to cast a vote for one of the top five finalist projects. Every voter that casts a vote will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes * for a chance to win a Kubota residential Z200 Series zero-turn mower or BX Series sub-compact tractor. Voters can enter one vote per day for more chances to win. The community project with the highest combined score from points and votes will be announced as the winner in July 2021.

"Kubota received hundreds of deserving applications from around the country and we are excited to share our top five finalists in our inaugural Hometown Proud Grant Program. We are honored to showcase both the people and the passion behind each project," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Senior Vice President, Marketing, Product Support & Strategic Projects. "The Hometown Proud grant program couples much-needed funding with the use of hard-working Kubota equipment to bring a project to life for one local community. Help us choose the 2021 grant recipient, and you too have a chance to win a Kubota mower or sub-compact tractor."

About the Five Finalists

Bexar County Junior Livestock Show ( San Antonio, Texas ) - The Bexar County Junior Livestock Show and Auction (BCJLS) has been serving the community for nearly 60 years and is seeking funding to make much-needed improvements to their facility, such as providing ADA-compliant access to buildings via sidewalks throughout the property, which is critical as BCJLS serves many children with special needs.

Westside Food Literacy Program ( Turlock, California ) - Westside Food Literacy program is looking to expand its onsite community garden to grow more winter crops, along with their teaching ability for children and youth in the underserved neighborhood of Turlock, California . The program is aimed at helping at-risk youth develop work ethic and skills, emotional and mental healing, and agriculture knowledge to become stronger advocates for the industry in the Turlock community, while delivering 150+ fresh produce boxes to community members in need every week, year-round.

Willard PAL Camp Character ( Willard, Missouri ) - The Willard PAL program offers hundreds of kids access to activities at Camp Character, a 49-acre tract of land nestled in a heavily wooded area with a stream. The camp puts vetted volunteers in a position to speak and demonstrate good character through "responsibility, honor, self-control and discernment" for the kids who choose to cooperate, building leadership skills and opportunities to explore the outdoors. The grant, if awarded would be used to clear brush, add a hiking trail, improve the road, and improve the onsite facilities.

Habitat For Humanity at Boss Park ( Akron, Ohio ) - Boss Park, within the University Park neighborhood of Akron , is undergoing a multi-year clean up and revitalization project. Soil testing for the next phase is underway to prepare for a community garden. Prior to this revitalization effort, the park was a nuisance and safety concern for the community, attracting illegal dumping, broken glass, loitering, rodents, and overgrown grass that reduced the curb appeal and safety of the entire neighborhood.

Wayne County Ag Center ( Collinwood, Tennessee ) -Wayne County Government is constructing Wayne County Agricultural Center (AG Center), Tennessee's first Ag Center at the county's existing industrial park that has been used for hay production for 30+ years. Once complete, the AG Center will expand existing ag-related programming, encourage more entrepreneur farmers, and provide training to increase farm production levels, thus increasing the number of industry jobs and help develop the next generation of farmers.

For more information and for Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program official rules, visit KubotaHometownProud.com.

Kubota Hometown Proud Grant Program NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to municipalities or registered 501(c)(3) organizations that are located in the 50 U.S./D.C. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Promotion starts at 12:00:01 AM CT on 03/09/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 06/25/21. To enter or for full Official Rules, visit www.KubotaHometownProud.com . Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051-2334.

*Kubota Hometown Proud Sweepstakes NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Promotion starts at 12:00:01 AM CT on 05/24/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 06/25/21. To enter or for full Official Rules, visit www.KubotaHometownProud.com. Sponsor: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051-2334.

About Kubota Tractor CorporationKubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

