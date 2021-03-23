Kublr Announces Advanced Microsoft Azure Features, Gives Enterprise Customers Software That Delivers On The Promise Of Kubernetes

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kublr ( kublr.com/ ) today announced Kublr 1.20, a new version of its comprehensive container orchestration platform that gives customers the ability to run reliably at scale through its operations and governance capabilities. Kublr is focused specifically on the needs of enterprise customers, and gives them a single pane of glass for operations, log collection, monitoring, audit, identity management, and disaster recovery.

Kublr Announces Advanced Microsoft Azure Features, Delivers on the Promise of Kubernetes

The newest version of Kublr brings Kubernetes 1.19.7 and 1.20, RedHat Enterprise Linux 8 support, ELK 7.10.2 stack with SearchGuard plugin, multiple significant Azure deployment improvements including Azure Virtual Machine Scale Sets, zones and ARM resource extensions support, improved cloud deployment architecture, as well as component versions upgrades and numerous improvements and fixes in UI, UX, backend, agent, resource usage, reliability, scalability, and documentation. New functionality, improvements and stability include:

Kubernetes v1.19 and 1.20 support (v1.19.7 by default)

RedHat Enterprise Linux 8 and CentOS 8 support

Elastic Search and Kibana v7.10.2 with SearchGuard plugin

Azure deployment architecture improvements ( more info here )

Azure Virtual Machine Scale Set and auto-scaling support ( more info here )

Azure zones and zone pinning support

Azure ARM resources extensions and overrides support

Azure Ubuntu FIPS-certified VM images support

AWS master load balancers of NLB type support

Technical preview: VictoriaMetrics for unlimited monitoring horizontal scaling

Technical preview: Internationalization

Oleg Chunikhin, chief technology officer, Kublr, said, "Customers today have new urgency and priorities for their IT tasks. They need technology that helps them deliver value quickly--with solutions up and running in hours rather than weeks--and with strict governance and oversight. Kublr's new updates give customers tools that were developed specifically for enterprise infrastructure and Kubernetes management across multiple clouds, on-prem and hybrid environments."

Industry Recognition

Kublr's growth and achievements were recently acknowledged:

Kublr was recognized in the Intel® Network Builders Annual Winners' Circle Awards as a member of the Solution Plus Partner , a program that celebrates outstanding innovation and business acumen that members are bringing to the networking industry.

Kublr was named as one of the top groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators in the Greater Washington region's technology community by the Northern Virginia Technology Council as part of its 2020 NVTC Tech 100 .

About Kublr

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Kublr provides a comprehensive container orchestration platform that speeds the management of containerized applications on any infrastructure. Our mission is to ease cloud-native adoption for enterprises with heterogeneous environments and strict security and governance requirements. Comprehensive and flexible, we are committed to keeping the open-source promise while providing the reliability and security large organizations need. Built on an open platform with a pluggable architecture, Kublr provides built-in multi-factor enterprise security, configuration management, backup and disaster recovery, and logging and monitoring providing the reliability and flexibility large organizations need.

We are a proud contributor to the Kubernetes codebase, an active member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and completed the CNCF Kubernetes Software Conformance Certification program. Follow @Kublr and the Kublr blog to learn more about Kublr's enterprise-grade Kubernetes and on LinkedIn , Facebook and kublr.com .

