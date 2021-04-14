Kubient Appoints Former MediaMath And DoubleVerify Executive Leon Zemel As Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today announced that digital advertising industry veteran Leon Zemel has joined the Company as the new Chief Product Officer.

Most recently the Senior Vice President of Programmatic and Platform Product at DoubleVerify, Zemel joins Kubient with an impressive 15+ year career as a product innovator and business leader in the ad:tech industry. Leon led the development of one of the first demand side platforms ("DSPs") and Data Management Platforms ("DMPs") in the industry at x+1, where he was a key senior executive responsible for scaling its technical products before it got acquired for $230MM. He has also driven product innovation for large scale ad:tech companies such as MediaMath in addition to leading all programmatic product at DoubleVerify.

In addition to Zemel, Kubient also recently added two senior level team members:

Larry Mlawksi , an ad:tech veteran who spent his career building and scaling teams, joins the Company as Director of Client Success

an ad:tech veteran who spent his career building and scaling teams, joins the Company as Director of Client Success Alexis Bryers , a former Sales Director at GeoEdge, joins the Company as Vice President of KAI Partnerships

"We're thrilled that the hard, industry-shifting work the Kubient team has undertaken these past few years has become a beacon to the best and brightest in the field," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO Paul Roberts. "Attracting top talent such as Leon, Larry, and Alexis will only bolster our efforts in commercializing KAI, the Audience Cloud, and the other world-class solutions we offer to our partners and customers. With each of them bringing their deep, advanced knowledge and expertise to the table, we will be able to benefit from their talents for years to come."

About KubientKubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThe information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

