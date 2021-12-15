Kubat HealthCare Realigns Executive Team For Continued Strategic And Profitable Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubat HealthCare, a leading healthcare service provider announces their 2022 organization realignment within the executive team that will provide leadership and innovation designed to position Kubat Healthcare for continued growth in 2022.

In 2021, Kubat HealthCare acquired three pharmacies in Nebraska: Blake's Pharmacy in Louisville, Miller Pharmacy in Fremont, and Ashland Pharmacy in Ashland. In addition to acquisitions, Kubat HealthCare opened three new respiratory and home medical equipment stores in Lincoln, West Omaha, and Columbus, and added respiratory services to their existing Norfolk location.

"This past year's success can be directly correlated to Kubat HealthCare's outstanding team members delivering a full-service healthcare experience and dedicated sales personnel driving increased sales," said Bret Cain, COO of Percipio Partners LLC, and investor of Kubat HealthCare, "Thanks to their hard work and dedication, respiratory sales increased by 34%, compounding sales increased 20%, our infusion services are contributing to profitable growth and we were able to add long-term care in Q4 as a growth engine."

Continuing to execute on their growth strategy in 2022, Kubat HealthCare has plans for acquiring additional pharmacies and adding new locations within Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri that will expand their footprint within respiratory and home medical equipment. In addition, Kubat Healthcare is expected to grow long-term care pharmacy services by 38% the end of the year and explore adding medical clinics within their locations.

"At Kubat HealthCare, our growth initiative is to enter communities that have been under served by their healthcare options and providing customers additional services," from Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare, "In order to achieve these, we have strategically realigned our Executive Team to provide the necessary level of support for innovation, continued growth and operational delivery of our services throughout the communities we serve."

Tony Schmid has been promoted to Vice President of Pharmacy Operations. Within Schmid's role, he will have full oversight of pharmacy operations for existing and new locations to include retail pharmacy, compounding, infusion, and long-term care service lines.

Brian Daniel has been named Executive Vice President of Medical Operations. Daniel's will oversee respiratory, home medical equipment, Pro-Active Living and will be responsible for the operational due diligence of adding medical clinics to various locations.

Dawn Wierzbicki has been named Executive Vice President of Growth. In her role, Wierzbicki will have direct oversight of sales within their respiratory, compounding, infusion, and long-term care. In addition, she will have the responsibility for revenue generation strategies across all service lines. To ensure future marketing efforts are supporting growth initiatives, newly appointed Marketing Director Bree Bain will report to Wierzbicki.

Jenny Rohr maintains Vice President of Human Resources and Administration continuing to have oversight on recruiting, employee benefits, employee relations, compliance, and information technology.

"Kubat HealthCare continues to succeed with our aggressive expansion initiatives and rapid growth. We are well on our way to have record-breaking year and future success in 2022 due to the dedication and support from all of our Kubat HealthCare employees," said Dawn Wierzbicki, Executive Vice President of Growth.

CONTACT: Bree Bain bbain@kubathealthcare.com

SOURCE Kubat Healthcare