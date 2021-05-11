Kuaishou Technology To Report First Quarter 2021 Results On May 24, 2021

HONG KONG, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the close of Hong Kong market on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The Company's management will host a conference call on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 8:00PM Beijing Time ( 8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/101558281/90f90f4f8b0. Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing the conference passcode and a unique PIN. This will allow them to bypass the live operator stage and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuaishou.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until May 31, 2021, via the following details:

United States (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529International Toll: +1-412-317-0088 Canada (Toll Free): +1-855-669-9658Replay Access Code: 10155828

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more. For more information, please visit https://ir.kuaishou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou TechnologyInvestor RelationsEmail: ir@kuaishou.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.E-mail: kuaishou@tpg-ir.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuaishou-technology-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-24-2021-301288273.html

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology