KT Tape Announces Signing Of #1 FIVB World Ranked Beach Volleyball Team

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape®, the leader in drug-free pain relief products, today announced its newest additions to its professional athlete roster: World Champion beach volleyball athletes Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan. Since teaming up in 2017, Humana-Paredes and Pavan have established themselves as formidable partners, consistently ranked in the top three Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) players in the world. Additionally, the pair are the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB)'s #1 ranked beach volleyball team in the world.

"We're thrilled to continue our support of beach volleyball players worldwide with this international expansion," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "As our brand grows in Canada, we're proud to support Melissa and Sarah in their goal to bring home gold this season."

Humana-Paredes and Pavan finished both the 2017 and 2019 FIVB season as #1 in the world. Additional victories include four podium finishes on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour and becoming the first-ever Commonwealth Games champions in beach volleyball. The pair also won the women's gold medal at the 2019 Beach Volleyball World Championships, Canada's first medal at the World Championships in Beach Volleyball and qualified them for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"When we're on the court, we have to focus on our side," said Pavan. "Aligning with KT Tape allows us to perform at our best and ensures we have the support needed on the world stage."

"Knowing we'll have support and pain relief from KT Tape as we compete around the world, which is formulated to withstand humidity and heat, is definitely a relief in any pressure-filled situation," said Humana-Paredes.

KT Tape currently sponsors Team USA beach volleyball athletes Taylor Crabb, Alix Klineman and April Ross. The addition of Canadian players Humana-Paredes and Pavan further expands the company's support of world-class athletes competing internationally this summer.

KT Tape provides a wide variety of drug-free products for elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those in need of everyday pain relief to use in all aspects of their routines. From the brand's signature KT Tape Pro™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

