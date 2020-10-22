KS&R Announces ISO 27001 Certification

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KS&R is now ISO 27001 certified.

ISO 27001 is an international standard on how to manage information security. It specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization ( iso.org).

KS&R Director of IT, Paul Scott, notes "Certification requires an in-depth audit of all of the security practices the company follows and looks in detail at the procedures the company uses and the training their staff undergoes to ensure the standard is being met."

Joe Snyder, Vice President and Principal, adds, "By certifying our information security management system, KS&R is demonstrating that we are dedicated to meeting the data security needs of our customers who entrust KS&R with their data. In achieving ISO 27001 certification and by adhering to the strict standards set by ISO, we have taken our organization to the next level, investing in the people, processes, and technology to offer an unprecedented level of data security and protection."

The ISO 27001 standard is a framework that demonstrates that KS&R follows industry best practices around data privacy, security, confidentiality and availability. KS&R meets the requirements of this standard as verified by an independent third-party assessment.

About KS&R

Founded in 1983, KS&R (Knowledge Systems & Research, Inc.) is a full-service, privately held market research firm. KS&R creates and executes global custom market research initiatives for some of the best-known corporations in the world in more than 120 countries and nearly 50 languages. KS&R is headquartered in Syracuse, New York. Visit www.ksrinc.com for more information.

Media Contact: Mike Bard 680-214-0017 257088@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ksr-announces-iso-27001-certification-301157308.html

SOURCE KS&R, Inc.