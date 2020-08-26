Krystal Introduces New Menu Item For Barbecue Lovers

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If the test of any Southern restaurant is how well it makes sweet tea and barbecue, Krystal has stepped up to the plate. In collaboration with the National Pork Board, the South's original quick-service chain is launching pulled pork Memphis BBQ sliders on Monday, Aug. 31.

"The National Pork Board and our partnering American pig farmers are proud to support Krystal in adding barbecue to its menu," says James Murray, world certified executive chef for the National Pork Board. "Memphis BBQ sliders are a crave-worthy menu addition that Krystal fans are going to love."

This new, limited-time-only menu item boasts juicy, slow-smoked pork that's slathered in Memphis barbecue sauce with a hint of pickle on a freshly steamed bun for $1.69. Guests can complement the BBQ or make it a combo with other Southern-inspired menu items including crispy onion rings, a handspun banana pudding shake and a refreshing watermelon slushie.

Krystal's Memphis BBQ sliders and watermelon slushie also make a perfect Labor Day treat when DoorDash® provides free delivery all weekend, Sept. 4-7.

Wrap up summer with these mouthwatering limited-time offerings. Krystal's Memphis BBQ sliders, onion rings, banana pudding shake and watermelon slushie are available through Oct. 11.

The Krystal Company remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight, and restaurants are offering delivery through UberEATS ®, DoorDash ® and Grubhub ®.

About The Krystal Company Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

