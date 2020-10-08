ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big homestyle flavors are back at Krystal starting Oct. 12. Available for a limited time, the Country Fried Steak Krystal features a tender all-beef steak coated in a secret blend of spices, fried until golden brown, topped with Southern-style gravy and served on a soft, steamy signature Krystal bun. Guests also can start their day with this decadent Southern dish served on a hot, flaky Krystal biscuit.

The Country Fried Steak Krystal pairs perfectly with crispy onion rings, or guests can enjoy the Country Fried Steak Krystal meal deal featuring two Country Fried Steak Krystals with a small tots for $4.99. The savory Southern-style gravy is also available as an accompaniment to Krystal's Chik N Strips for dipping.

Krystal fans can save and savor the Country Fried Steak Krystal and all their Krystal favorites from the comfort of home with free delivery from DoorDash® every other week.

The Krystal Company remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight with dining rooms open with limited hours, and restaurants are offering delivery through UberEATS ®, DoorDash ® and Grubhub ®.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 9 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,700 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krystal-brings-country-fried-steak-krystal-back-to-the-menu-301149067.html

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants LLC