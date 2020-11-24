Krystal Biotech To Present At The Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Krystal Biotech Inc., ("Krystal") (KRYS) - Get Report, the leader in non-invasive, redosable gene therapies, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, chairman and chief executive officer will be participating in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference taking place December 1-3, 2020.

Details for the webcast are as follows:

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx virtual conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore11/krys/2405541

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at: http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) - Get Report is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel delivery platform to develop corrective, redosable therapies to address serious rare skin and lung diseases. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal's product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec ("B-VEC"), KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, and Krystal's plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystal's existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystal's business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "likely," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Krystal's annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal's views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005267/en/